No injuries reported after firefighters find capsized boat in Great Miami River

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Warren County — Several fire departments responded to reports of a capsized boat in the Great Miami River Saturday morning, according to Franklin Township Fire Department Chief Michael Hannigan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews responded to the 6000 block of Miami View Drive, which is a neighborhood located next to the Great Miami River in Franklin Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hannigan told News Center 7 that a neighbor reported seeing a capsized boat Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, crews located the boat that appeared to be stuck in the river.

Hannigan said he does not believe anyone was missing or injured.

Firefighters marked the boat and left it in the river.

News Center 7 crews saw Franklin Township Fire Department, Miami Valley Fire District, Turtlecreek Township Fire Department, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group