2 injured after stabbing in area neighborhood; Suspect arrested

RICHMOND, Indiana — A man is in jail after a stabbing in a Richmond neighborhood Friday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Richmond Police Department.

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a stabbing with two injured in the 3500 block of West National Road around 8:30 a.m.

Two victims were transported to Reid Health but have since been released, according to the spokesperson.

Investigators determined that the stabbing took place at a house in the 200 block of South 7th Street.

When Richmond police arrived on scene, they found several people who were already detained.

Shane Cail, 31, of Richmond, was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon, the spokesperson said.

“This is a clear example of how effective communication and teamwork between agencies leads to quick results. We’re committed to holding violent offenders accountable and ensuring our neighborhoods remain safe,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call Detective Paul Hutchison at 765-983-7379

