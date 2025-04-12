4 injured in Montgomery County crash

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Four people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County Saturday afternoon, according to a supervisor with the Butler Township Police Department.

The crash occurred in the 6900 block of Peters Pike in Butler Township around 3:40 p.m.

Four people were transported to local hospitals, according to police. Officers did not know the severity of injuries.

Butler Township police are working to determine the cause of the crash and who was at fault.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

