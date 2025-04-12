Authorities investigating crash involving motorcycle in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in Clark County Saturday afternoon.
The crash occurred at the intersection of W National Road, or US Route 40, and Milton-Carlisle Road in Bethel Township around 1:30 p.m.
News Center 7 crews on scene see one motorcycle on its side with heavy damage and a white van.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and medics were spotted on scene of this crash.
It is unclear if anyone was hurt in this crash.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
