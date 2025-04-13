‘Homes completely gone;’ Local group holds auction to help victims of Hurricane Helene rebuild

A local group spent their Saturday raising money to help Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina.

As previously reported on News Center 7 at 11, His Hands, Our Feet went to North Carolina to help right after Hurricane Helene. Saturday, the group held an auction in order to help with the rebuilding process.

“It was very overwhelming, we got very choked up,” Jamie Rose from Covington said.

Rose, along with the rest of His Hands, Our Feet, helped the people of Chimney Rock, North Carolina after the hurricane.

“Just got 25 to 30 inches of rain in 48 hours, and homes completely gone,” Rose said.

The volunteers did whatever they could to help including moving debris to carpentry.

“We were helping to rebuild some of the businesses in the community. We had some of the other volunteers that were doing some excavating cleanup,” Rose said.

Saturday’s auction featured items that were made in North Carolina.

While in Chimney Rock, the group met people who had just lost everything.

“They prayed for us. They prayed for you and me, each of us to go out into wherever we are and help,” Steve Richards said.

Once they got back from Chimney Rock, many people in the Miami Valley were asking how they could help.

“I’ve had at least 15 people reach out to me,” Quentin Layman said. “Want to go back, based on the story we’ve brought back.”

His Hands, Our Feet is planning another trip to Chimney Rock. They know recovery work still needs to be done and they want to help.

