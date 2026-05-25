Police investigating reported shooting at local park

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at a local park on Monday.
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Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting at the McIntosh/Riverview Park along W Riverview Avenue around 6:50 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
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