Police investigating reported shooting at local park

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting at a local park on Monday.

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Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting at the McIntosh/Riverview Park along W Riverview Avenue around 6:50 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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