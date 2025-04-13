Child flown to hospital after being hit by car in Butler County

HAMILTON, Butler County — A child was flown to an area hospital after being hit by a car in Butler County on Saturday, according to our media partner, WCPO-9 TV.
The crash happened in the area of Minster Street and Baxter Street in Hamilton around 2:45 p.m.
Butler County dispatch told WCPO-9 that a medical helicopter took the child to the hospital.
It is unclear how severe the child’s injuries are.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
