15-year-old arrested after deadly shooting near Ohio college campus

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting in Cincinnati Saturday night, according to our media partners, WCPO-9 TV.

The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 2900 block of Short Vine Street, which is a few blocks east of the University of Cincinnati.

Kyle Mirick, 25, was killed in this shooting, according to WCPO-9.

Another person was hurt, but their current condition is unclear.

Police told WCPO-9 that they had arrested the teen for murder. The 15-year-old’s identity was not immediately available.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the unit at (513) 352-3542.

