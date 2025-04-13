Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer dies at 83

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Reds star and member of the World Series team, Tommy Helms died at the age of 83, according to the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Museum.

Helms primarily played second base during his 14-year career in Major League Baseball.

Eight of those seasons were spent with the Reds, according to WKRC-12 and ESPN.

Helms hit 34 home runs and batted .269 during his career.

He was named National League Rookie of the Year in 1966, according to both media outlets.

During his career, he also played for the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox.

WKRC-12 reports that Helms was the first to hit a home run at the Riverfront Stadium in 1970. He also appeared in all five games in the Reds’ World Series loss to the Baltimore Orioles that year.

After retiring in the 1980s, Helms joined the Reds’ coaching staff, both media outlets report.

He stepped in as team manager during the 1988 and 1989 seasons in place of Pete Rose.

Helms was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 1979.

Information on the cause of Helms’ death was not immediately available.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds CINCINNATI - SEPTEMBER 11: Pete Rose hugs Tommy Helms during the ceremony celebrating the 25th anniversary of his breaking the career hit record of 4,192 on September 11, 2010 at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio. Helms was the first base coach on the record breaking night of September 11, 1985. Rose was honored before the start of the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

