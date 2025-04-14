Police surround Dayton home in connection to gun store burglary investigation

DAYTON — Multiple officers surrounded a home in East Dayton on Monday morning in connection to the ongoing investigation into a gun store burglary.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is on the scene and working to learn more. He’ll have the latest on the investigation tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Police were spotted at a home in the first block of Livingston Avenue around 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

News Center 7’s crew on the scene reported seeing police officers from Dayton and Kettering on the scene.

Officers used loudspeakers to order those inside to come out. News Center 7 reported seeing four young men come out and be detained by police.

A Dayton officer on the scene confirmed they were there to assist Kettering Police in an investigation connected to the recent burglary of a gun store.

As News Center 7 previously reported, AC Firearms in Kettering was broken into last Thursday. Surveillance video from the store showed three suspects breaking in and stealing 14 guns.

A day later police were out at another Dayton home, this one on Hollencamp Avenue, in connection to this investigation. There, a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection to the investigation.

Two firearms stolen in the burglary were also found in the house.

Police said then that a second suspect, another 17-year-old boy, had been identified and had a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation.

At the time, police said the third suspect was still at large.

