Local students, softball players, volunteer to give new shoes to children

VANDALIA — Butler Softball players and students from the Morton National Junior Honor Society spent time volunteering with Shoes 4 the Shoeless.

The local nonprofit provides new shoes and socks for children, according to a Facebook post.

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The students greeted each child, took note of their shoe size, favorite color, and style, and chose each pair of shoes according to the child’s interest.

The volunteers then danced and raced with the children in their new shoes to make sure they fit.

The post said the students helped younger children in the district, creating meaningful connections and the joy that giving back to the community brings.

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