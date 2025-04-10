Over a dozen firearms stolen from local gun store

KETTERING — Police are investigating after three people broke into and stole from a local gun store.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Kettering Police said three people broke into AC Firearms on Woodman Drive.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows one of the three people breaking open the store’s front door. All three funnel in and begin taking firearms off the walls and items from store cabinets.

Police said over a dozen firearms were stolen during the break-in.

Kettering Police are asking anyone who lives in the area of the store and has surveillance cameras to review your footage during the time of the break-in to see if you see anything that could be related, such as the suspect or their vehicle.

Anyone with any information about the break-in is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Vince Mason at (937)296-2595, reference report #25-016365.

