Coroner IDs man killed after being hit by 2 vehicles

DAYTON — A man who died after being hit by two vehicles on April 10 has been identified.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers and medics responded before 9:30 p.m. to Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive on reports of a crash.

A spokesperson for Dayton Police said a Dodge Ram was going south on Philadelphia Drive at Salem Avenue when it hit a man, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 47-year-old Ryan Rice.

After that, a Chevrolet Malibu went in the same direction and hit Rice.

Police said the cars had green lights, and Rice did not obey the “Do Not Walk” sign.

Rice was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

We will continue to follow this story.

