Suspected drunk driver accused of ramming into police cruisers during chase arrested

TROY — A 32-year-old man was arrested after a police chase in Miami County early Sunday morning, according to Troy Police Department Chief Shawn McKinney.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troy police tried to stop a suspected drunk driver on N Market Street near the Sherwood Shopping Center at approximately 1:37 a.m. on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver was later identified as Colin Langdon, 32, of Cincinnati.

McKinney said the chase started after Langdon didn’t stop for the officers.

The chase continued on W. Main Street near South Lane, where police tried to stop Langdon using the PIT maneuver.

Langdon allegedly “rammed” into police cruisers and continued driving on South Lane, according to McKinney.

Officers used a PIT maneuver again, but Langdon allegedly drove through a shopping center parking lot before going north on S. Dorset Road.

A third PIT maneuver was used in this area, causing Langdon to crash into a utility pole.

“Surrounded by officers, the suspect rammed police vehicles several more times until officers broke out a window and deployed a taser,” McKinney said.

Langdon was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail.

He’s facing preliminary charges of failure to comply with a lawful order or signal of a police officer, assault on a police officer, and multiple traffic violations.

McKinney said three Troy police cruisers were damaged in the chase.

Authorities linked the car Langdon was driving to two separate hit-and-run crashes for parked cars on Shaftsbury Road.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group