Customers react to restaurant opening up in former Big Boy locations

MIAMI VALLEY — Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes has announced that it will open six more locations in the Miami Valley.

These new restaurants will all open up in previously shuttered Frisch’s restaurants, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Dolly’s, which is owned by Michigan-based Big Boy Resturant Group, has locations slotted for:

Huber Heights: 8154 Old Troy Pike

Englewood: 1095 S. Main Street

Fairborn: 3110 Colonel Glenn Highway

Kettering: 2861 Wilmington Pike

Bellbrook: 6188 Wilmington Pike

Xenia: 386 W. Main St.

Several customers told News Center 7 that they don’t care about the name, they just want the same food.

Miamisburg resident Bentley Marshall said he hopes Dolly’s has the same feel that Frisch’s had.

“The food was good, everybody there was just always, always a good time,” Marshall said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

