Wires down after semi hits utility pole on busy Greene County road

GREENE COUNTY — Several deputies responded after a semi crashed into a utility pole on a busy Greene County road early Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 1:07 a.m. to State Route 72 near Spahr Road on initial reports of a crash, according to Greene County dispatchers.
The crash location is near U.S. 35 north of Jamestown.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspected drunk driver accused of ramming into police cruisers during chase arrested
- Police called to hospital after person walks in with reported gunshot wound
- Ohio man dies during visit to the dentist’s office
Live wires are down on the road.
Initial scanner traffic indicated a semi was in the ditch and a pole was also on the side of the road.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group