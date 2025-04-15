Wires down after semi hits utility pole on busy Greene County road

GREENE COUNTY — Several deputies responded after a semi crashed into a utility pole on a busy Greene County road early Tuesday.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 1:07 a.m. to State Route 72 near Spahr Road on initial reports of a crash, according to Greene County dispatchers.

The crash location is near U.S. 35 north of Jamestown.

Live wires are down on the road.

Initial scanner traffic indicated a semi was in the ditch and a pole was also on the side of the road.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

We will update this story.

