Local burger restaurant announces upcoming closure

BEAVERCREEK — A local burger restaurant announced its upcoming closure on Tuesday.

Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers will be closing on April 27, according to the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRM).

The restaurant is located near the Mall at Fairfield Commons at 2495 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek.

Resturant owner Michelle Corbin told MVRM that Meef Demnika bought the business and plans to open an Italian concept.

News Center 7 has reached out to the restaurant for more information on the closure.

We will continue to follow this story.

