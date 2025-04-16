Neighbors frustrated as trash piles continue to grow; County encourages clean-up efforts

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Neighbors in a local community are frustrated about the littering on their street.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Harrison Township community members said littering has been an issue for years.

News Center 7 crews drove around the area and saw several trash piles near vacant homes and businesses.

“It makes you feel like you’re living at the dump,” Elizabeth White said.

White moved into her home on West Hudson Avenue in Harrison Township four years ago.

“It was really, really bad when I first moved in. People just walking by or driving by, like stopping at other random houses, throwing their stuff out,” White said. “And then in the alley, like I was saying, like people want to dump stuff and not just like their trash but like furniture or old things that they don’t want anymore.”

She said that when trash is dumped on her property, it becomes her problem.

“It’s your responsibility, you know, you have to get rid of it,” she said.

Executive Director of Keep Montgomery County Beautiful Chris Hoffman said there is a special push to get people to clean up litter in April.

“Research shows that people litter where litter is already on the ground,” Hoffman said. “There’s a big push in April because that’s when people are excited about getting outside and getting things cleaned up.”

White said she hasn’t heard about any of her neighbors getting together to clean up, but she did notice that people are starting to pick up the littered alleyways and yards.

She said if her neighborhood did schedule something, she’d be a part of it.

“I don’t mind, I clean up our street all the time,” White said.

Keep Montgomery County Beautiful encourages residents to reach out if they are interested in scheduling a community cleanup event.

