Man who tricked 13-year-old girl into sending nude photos learns sentence

DAYTON — A man who worked with his girlfriend to trick a 13-year-old girl into sending photos has been sentenced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

John Brickhouse was sentenced to over 30 years in prison and ordered to spend 20 years on supervised release, according to court documents.

TRENDING STORIES:

The couple allegedly told the teen that Brickhouse’s mother was sick and dying and that a third party agreed to pay for life-saving treatment, according to court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio back in 2023.

Nina Darling was sentenced to eight years in jail last fall.

Brickhouse pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to produce child pornography and production of child pornography back in September.

In addition, he also pleaded guilty to two counts of coercion and enticement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group