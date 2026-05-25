Graeter’s teams up with Kings Island for ride-inspired flavor

MASON — Graeter’s Ice Cream and Kings Island are teaming up to celebrate the return of a classic ride with a special ice cream flavor.

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Ghost Notes is a new flavor inspired by the return of the Phantom Theater Dark Ride.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the original Phantom Theater ride closed in 2002. It was brought back as Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, which opened last month.

The new flavor blends grape ice cream with soft marshmallow and marshmallow cookie dough.

Ghost Notes is part of Graeter’s Summer Bonus Flavor Collection and is available now in all Graeter’s scoop shops, online, and by the scoop at Kings Island.

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