Stage is set for Kings Island’s newest ride

MASON — Kings Island opens this weekend with a brand new ride.

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While pass holders get a special preview on Friday, News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz got a look at Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare this morning.

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Tony Clark, a spokesperson for Kings Island, said that since the original Phantom Theater closed in 2002, guests have wanted it back.

The team has been working since the fall to get the ride ready for opening weekend.

Last month, News Center 7 got a glimpse inside as crews worked to wrap up construction. It’s a classic ride with a whole new story.

“It’s the opening performance of the Maestro’s Terror Toccata in D minor, but it can’t go on because lightning strikes the theater,” Clark said. “Ghost notes escape from his pipe organ, and they’re running amok all over the theater.”

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was one of the first people to get to ride the ride on Thursday. He grabbed his flashlight and got started trying to capture those ghosts.

The ride includes more than 30 characters and 20 different scenes.

Clark added that the team at Kings Island is excited to see people experience the new ride.

“To see people’s reactions when they see familiar things, but then they encounter new things, it’s gonna be very, very wonderful for all of us here,” Clark said.

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