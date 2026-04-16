Beverage company to close area facility this summer

CARLISLE — A beverage company has announced plans to close its facility in Warren County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a WARN notice filed with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services this week, Refresco Beverages US Inc. said it would discontinue manufacturing operations at its facility in Carlisle this summer.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The decision was made after extensive review of various factors related to Refresco’s manufacturing operations and network; ceasing production at this facility was because of the needs of Refresco’s customers as well as high operating costs,” Mark Scott, Human Resources Director - Northeast Region, said in the notice.

Operations at the facility, located at 300 Industry Drive, are expected to cease around June 24, with the warehousing concluding and the plant closing around July 11.

Approximately 63 employees will be affected by the closure. Scott added that seven of those 63 employees are being offered a position at a different Refresco location.

“To help mitigate the impact of this action on affected employees, Refresco will facilitate on-site job fairs to assist with job placement outside of Refresco, as well as assistance with resume writing,” Scott wrote.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group