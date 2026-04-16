Mugshot released for man accused of leading authorities on multi-state search for infant

BOONE COUNTY, Kentucky — The mugshot of a local man accused of leading authorities on a multi-state search for an infant has been released.

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News Center 7 previously reported that Greene County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence incident that happened in New Jasper Township at approximately 5:36 p.m.

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Brenton Howland was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Wednesday, according to jail records.

On Tuesday, the victim of the domestic violence reported that the father of her infant, identified Howland, had stopped the car they were in and “forcibly removed” her.

Howland then drove away with the infant in the car, the spokesperson said.

At that time, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, for Howland’s car.

Investigators tracked Howland to the northern Kentucky area.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky told our media partner, WCPO-9 TV, that while searching for the car, an Independence police officer and a Kenton County officer found it, starting a “high-speed chase.”

During the chase, Howland was involved in a crash with a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy who had eventually joined in.

The crash happened in the area of South Main Street around 7:40 p.m. after the deputy tried to pass another vehicle.

Howland was taken into custody after the crash.

The spokesperson said Howland and the infant were transported to hospitals in the Cincinnati area for medical evaluation.

Our media partner reported that the deputy involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect will be charged in Kentucky as well as Greene County.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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