4 arrested on drug charges after police shut down ‘nuisance property’

RICHMOND — Four people were arrested after Richmond police shut down a “nuisance property.”

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Officers recently conducted “enforcement action” at a house in the 900 block of North 19th Street, according to the Richmond Police Department.

It was the result of an investigation conducted by the department’s SAFE Unit.

During the operation, neighbors came outside and expressed their support and appreciation, the department said.

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Four people were arrested on various charges on scene.

Brandon Carpenter and Jeannette Oliver were both arrested for possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of neglect of a dependent and dealing methamphetamine.

Oliver is also facing one count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Deanna Duncan was arrested on possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug and dealing methamphetamine.

Rodney Necessary was arrested for visiting a common nuisance.

“When neighbors feel empowered to step outside and support what’s happening, that tells you everything you need to know. This community does not have to tolerate this kid of activity, and we’re going to continue standing with the people who refuse to accept it in their neighborhoods,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

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