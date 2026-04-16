‘We all loved her;’ Cheerleaders remember coach found dead in Darke County house fire

DARKE COUNTY — A community is mourning the loss of a woman who was killed in a shooting and house fire in Darke County last week.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke with people who knew Ericka Kramer LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Fire crews found Kramer dead inside a house on Zumbrum Road while fighting a fire on Friday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Investigators said Peyton Beam, 22, shot Kramer four times before setting her house on fire.

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Hundreds of people gathered at Ansonia High School’s football stadium for a vigil for Kramer on Wednesday.

A group of high school cheerleaders told News Center 7 that they are lost without their coach.

The students said they spent almost every day with Kramer.

They’re used to showing up at the football stadium and seeing her, but on Wednesday, they showed up to honor her.

“The cheer team is just full of so many amazing people and most of those girls that are on there are shaped by Ericka,” Abby Klingshirn said.

“I met Ericka, my 8th grade year, towards the end, when we started practicing with the girls in our high school classes to learn the sideline cheers and everything. She was terrifying at first, but I mean, by freshman year was over, she was, she was everybody’s favorite person,” Chloe Marker said.

“She was like a second mother to all of us, and she always cared about our health, our mental health, and she was just amazing,” Isabella Obringer said.

The three girls are seniors on the cheer team.

“She shaped and molded all of us, so I mean, we all kind of lost a bit ourselves,” Marker said.

She was a constant part of their life.

As leaders of their team, they said they’re trying to stay strong for the rest of the team.

“I think that’s the hardest part about it, is trying to make all the girls feel like you’re ok, it will be ok,” Klingshirn said.

“It’s hard, it’s unfair, so like that’s the hardest part. Because it was just sudden and it was for no good reason,” Marker said.

Being at the vigil on Wednesday wasn’t easy for them.

Community members lit candles, prayed, and shared stories about Kramer.

The girls said coming together is what the Village of Ansonia does when a tragedy happens.

“We always get through everything together, and it’s just really nice to have people that close to you,” Obringer said. “She showed up for everybody, like everyone she knew. She just loved them so much and we all loved her.”

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