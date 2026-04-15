‘Railroad spike killer’ back in custody after court reinstates conviction, sentence

GREENE COUNTY — The man convicted of a railroad spike murder in Xenia has been taken back into custody after his conviction and sentence were reinstated.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will have the latest on this development tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Our News Center 7 crews saw David Lee Myers in police custody in Greene County on Wednesday afternoon.

A warrant for his arrest had been filed earlier in the day.

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As previously reported, David Lee Myers was convicted of the 1988 murder of 18-year-old Amanda Maher in Xenia.

In 2020, lawyers with the Innocence Project claimed there was never-before-tested DNA found on Maher’s body and the handle of the railroad spike used to kill her.

Myers was granted a new trial, and a judge overturned his conviction and sentence.

The Second District Court of Appeals issued a 123-page document that overturns Myer’s new trial ruling this week.

Myers will now be sent back to prison on this capital murder case.

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