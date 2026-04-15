Cedarville basketball player files lawsuit, claims doctor operated on wrong knee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A member of the Cedarville women’s basketball team is alleging that a local doctor operated on the wrong knee last year, according to a lawsuit filed last week.

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The lawsuit claims that Springboro native and Cedarville sophomore Chloe Downing went in for a scheduled right knee arthroscopy, chondroplasty grade III chondromalacia of the patella with anterior fat pad at Hand and Orthopedic Center at Kettering Health Washington Township in April 2025.

Instead of getting the procedure on her right knee, the lawsuit claims Dr. Atiba Jackson performed it on her left knee.

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“Upon being informed of the error of performing the procedure on the wrong knee, Dr. Jackson performed the procedure on the right knee, deflecting that the left knee was going to need the procedure soon anyway,” the lawsuit states.

It goes on to claim that Downing’s medical records were altered to reflect a potential bilateral procedure that was allegedly never discussed, instead of the single procedure.

This required more than a year of training and rebuilding for Downing to return to playing basketball.

Jackson, Hand and Orthopedic Center, and Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio are all accused of negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, lack of informed consent, and fraudulent misrepresentation.

Twenty other unnamed defendants are also accused of being negligent.

The lawsuit is asking for $50,000 between compensatory and non-economic damages, as well as punitive damages, attorney’s fees and litigation expenses.

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