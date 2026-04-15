Local man facing charges in Ohio, Kentucky after leading authorities on multi-state search for child

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio/BOONE COUNTY, Kentucky — A local man is facing charges in Ohio and Kentucky after leading authorities on a multi-state search for an infant.

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Greene County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a domestic violence incident that happened in New Jasper Township at approximately 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, News Center 7 previously reported.

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The victim reported that the father of her 2-month-old child, identified as 20-year-old Brenton Howland, of Xenia, had stopped the car they were in and “forcibly removed” her.

Howland then drove away with the infant in the car, a spokesperson for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

At that time, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office issued a statewide BOLO, or be on the lookout, for Howland’s car.

At around 7:07 p.m., the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, along with other Northern Kentucky law enforcement agencies, was alerted to the alleged child abduction out of Greene County, according to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Howland was reported to be in Boone County, Kentucky, and deputies were able to locate his vehicle at a Speedway gas station on Mt. Zion Road.

Howland fled in the vehicle, and a high-speed pursuit ensued, continuing into Kenton County, Kentucky.

Deputies eventually terminated the pursuit after losing sight of Howland due to his reckless driving and excessive speeds, according to the release.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers with the Kenton County Police Department and the Independence Police Department located Howland’s vehicle in Walton, Kentucky, on North Main Street (US-25).

Howland again fled at a high rate of speed, traveling south on Main Street.

At this time, a Boone County Deputy was traveling north on Main Street with his emergency equipment activated to assist the pursuing Kenton County agencies, according to the release.

As the deputy attempted to pass a Jeep Wrangler in front of him, Howland sideswiped the deputy’s marked cruiser, causing it to strike the Jeep as the deputy was attempting to pass.

Howland ultimately crashed into the side of the Walton United Methodist Church. He was quickly apprehended and taken to the UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two-month-old child was removed from the child safety seat secured in the back seat and transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

It was later determined that the child was not injured and has since been reunited with the mother.

The occupants of the Jeep Wrangler were evaluated on scene but declined transport to the hospital.

The Boone County deputy who was involved in the crash was transported to St. Elizabeth in Edgewood for treatment. He was injured but has since been released from the hospital, according to the release.

Howland is charged in Boone County with the following:

Three counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

One count of Reckless Driving

One count of Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree

One count of Disregarding a Traffic Control Device

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Howland faces additional charges brought by law enforcement in Kenton County, Kentucky, and in Greene County.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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