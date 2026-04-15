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Local high school closed due to flooding from strong storms

By WHIO Staff
City of Celina Police Stock Photo Photo credit to City of Celina Police Facebook page
By WHIO Staff

CELINA — A local high school is closed on Wednesday due to flooding from strong thunderstorms.

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Celina Schools posted on social media that its high school will be closed due to flooding in classrooms and areas of the building.

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High school staff will be required to report on a 2-hour delay schedule.

Celina High School students who attend Tri Star will need to self-transport, according to the post.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the flooding and will continue to follow this story.

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