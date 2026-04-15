Local high school closed due to flooding from strong storms

CELINA — A local high school is closed on Wednesday due to flooding from strong thunderstorms.

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Celina Schools posted on social media that its high school will be closed due to flooding in classrooms and areas of the building.

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High school staff will be required to report on a 2-hour delay schedule.

Celina High School students who attend Tri Star will need to self-transport, according to the post.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the flooding and will continue to follow this story.

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