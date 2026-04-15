Kentucky deputy injured in crash, chase that has connections to Miami Valley

BOONE COUNTY, Kentucky — A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash during a chase that’s connected to the Miami Valley Tuesday night, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.
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The crash happened on South Main Street in Boone County around 7:45 p.m.
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Dispatchers told our media partner that the crash involved an alleged abduction case from Greene County.
The deputy sustained minor injuries in this crash.
News Center 7 has reached out to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.
We will continue to follow this story.
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