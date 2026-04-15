Public asked to avoid Mall at Fairfield Commons amid police presence

BEAVERCREEK — The public has been asked to avoid a local mall amid a police investigation.

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Around 8 p.m., Beavercreek police dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that the public should avoid the area of the Fairfield Mall.

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Dispatchers confirmed police were on scene, but were unable to confirm the nature of the investigation.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the way to the scene and are working to learn more.

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