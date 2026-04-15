Bat tests positive for rabies in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A bat in a local county has tested positive for rabies.

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The Warren County Health District (WCHD) said they were notified on Wednesday that a bat in the county had tested positive for the disease.

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This is the first time a rabid bat has been found in Warren County since 2023.

The health district said there are no known reported exposures to humans or pets.

Rabies is a viral disease in mammals that is transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

“The virus acts by infecting the central nervous system and causing disease in the brain and ultimately, death,” the health district said.

Rabies symptoms include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort. They can progress to anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, hypersalivation, and hydrophobia.

If the infection progresses to this point, death will typically occur within days, the health district said.

Rabies is preventable, and the risk of infection can be reduced by keeping household pets safe and keeping bats out of buildings.

For more tips on rabies control from the health district, click here.

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