Residents urged to avoid local neighborhood due to sewage overflow

MORAINE — The City of Moraine and the Montgomery County Environmental Services are advising residents to avoid puddles due to a sewer overflow.

In a social media post, the City of Moraine said the sewer overflow was caused by overwhelming stormwater that entered the system.

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Residents are urged to avoid the area near Payne Recreation Center and Swimming Hole Road.

Sewage Overflow Moraine (City of Moraine)

The post also said to exercise extreme caution anywhere that there might be standing water due to the potential presence of sewage mixed with stormwater.

Residents are urged to:

Avoid standing water.

Keep children and pets away from flooded areas.

Follow all posted closures and public safety guidelines.

The county has notified the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency as required.

More information is available on Montgomery County’s website.

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