‘Out-of-town’ officer claiming to work for ICE enters multiple Ohio schools

CINCINNATI — A law enforcement officer claiming to work for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) went into multiple schools in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

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Cincinnati Public Schools sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon, informing families what happened.

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“At a small number of our schools, an out-of-town law enforcement officer visited school offices to conduct wellness checks related to students believed to be enrolled in CPS,” the district said.

The officer claimed to be working on behalf of ICE.

The district said the officer didn’t request to see or interact with any of the students.

No direct contact was made with any children.

Leaders with the school district contacted the officers and told them that any future inquiries regarding students should be handled through the Office of General Counsel.

The district also reinforced its protocols for responding to law enforcement with school staff.

“Please know: the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We remain committed to maintaining safe, supportive and welcoming school environments for every child and family we serve,” the district said.

Parents or guardians with further questions or concerns are asked to contact their child’s school directly.

It is unclear exactly which, or how many, schools the officer visited.

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