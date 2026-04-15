LOGAN COUNTY — Strong storms caused widespread damage at a school district in Logan County.

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As previously reported, a round of strong storms, which prompted multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, moved through the northern parts of the Miami Valley Tuesday night.

>>PHOTOS: Strong storms cause widespread damage for local school district

Logan County was one of the areas hit.

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Benjamin Logan Local School District said the impact across its campus was significant.

The elementary school was closed on Wednesday, while the middle and high schools had a two-hour delay.

At the elementary school, sections of the roof were damaged, which led to water intrusion and interior damage.

In addition to this, debris was scattered across the school grounds, outdoor structures and equipment were displaced, a school bus overturned, athletic facilities were damaged, and utility poles were snapped, according to the district.

Maintenance crews quickly got to work assessing damage and making repairs.

“We are grateful for the contractors, staff, and community members who stepped in immediately to help stabilize the situation,” the district said in a social media post.

The Logan County EMA and the National Weather Service were on site and assessments are ongoing.

The school district said after continued assessment of storm damage, they are confident that it’s safe for students to return to class.

All school buildings will reopen and be in session on Thursday.

0 of 21 Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools) Storms damage Benjamin Logan Local Schools campus (Courtesy of Benjamin Logan Local Schools)

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