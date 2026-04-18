‘He’s lying on the ground;’ Coroner responds to reported shooting near Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 10:48 a.m.:

At least one person is dead after a reported shooting near a Dayton apartment complex on Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 9:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Summit Square Drive near the Summit Square apartments on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The call indicated that a man was seen lying on the ground, according to the dispatch sergeant.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 describes the moment a woman found the man.

“He’s lying on the ground. I’m about to try to go help him,” the caller tells the dispatcher.

The caller was not able to answer the dispatcher’s questions, requesting that police and medics respond quickly.

“Please get here,” the caller can be heard saying.

The Montgomery County Coroner confirmed that they were called to the scene to investigate.

News Center 7 crews on scene see multiple Dayton Police cruisers in the parking lot.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group