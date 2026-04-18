Crews on scene of reported fire at Kroger

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Crews are on the scene of a reported fire at a Kroger in Greene County.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 6400 block of Wilmington Pike around 3:30 a.m. in Sugarcreek Township, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
We will continue to follow this story.
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