Crews on scene of reported fire at Kroger

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Crews are on the scene of a reported fire at a Kroger in Greene County.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 6400 block of Wilmington Pike around 3:30 a.m. in Sugarcreek Township, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

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