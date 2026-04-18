‘That is unacceptable;’ Advocacy group speaks out after police release body cam of viral arrest

DAYTON — An advocacy group is speaking out after Dayton police released body camera video of the recent arrest of a man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Dayton police released the footage after a cellphone video of the arrest went viral earlier this month.

TRENDING STORIES:

“You don’t mind if I pat you down real quick?” one officer asked.

“No, sir,” the man replied.

“Well, you jaywalked across the street, and this is a busy, busy road,” the officer said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘It looked egregious;’ Local civil rights leader speaks on viral video of arrest in Dayton

The arrest happened at Hoover and Lilac avenues on April 3.

“No, I don’t got nothing on me, sir!” the man said.

“Then what is it?” the officer asked.

“It’s nothing,” the man said.

“Yeah, ok, he’s fighting,” the officer said.

The struggle goes to the ground.

As previously reported, Dayton police told News Center 7 that the officers thought the man had Fentanyl.

The officers try to handcuff the man.

He doesn’t keep his arms still, and one officer hits him twice in the face.

The co-founder of Racial Justice NOW, Zakiya Sankara-Jabar, called that contact unnecessary.

“So, the cell phone video, coupled with, like you said, now we have the body cam video, it tells the story. People know what they’re looking at, know what they see. That man was already restrained, on the ground, and he was punched,” Sankara-Jabar said.

Police initially arrested the man, but released him two days later.

The officers’ actions are part of an internal administrative review.

Racial Justice NOW is calling for reform within city officials and the police department.

“Going back to the drawing board. Because since that, we have seen an increase in the violation of civil rights, again, particularly with black men. And that is unacceptable,” Sankara-Jabar said.

The group, and other activist groups, plan to address this at the city commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group