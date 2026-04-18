Man convicted in deadly shooting at Trotwood apartment complex

TROTWOOD — A man was convicted in a deadly shooting at a Trotwood apartment complex in 2024.

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A Montgomery County jury found Timothy Lynch guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons under disability, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records filed on April 16.

As previously reported, the shooting happened at the Belle Meadows Apartment complex on Sept. 5, 2024.

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A Trotwood police officer was pumping gas into his cruiser when he heard the gunshot.

Upon arrival, he found 28-year-old Erik Quiroz, who had been shot once.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, identified as Lynch, was leaving on a motorcycle.

Officers stopped him before he got away.

Investigators learned that two men were in the parking lot on ATVs when one of them broke down.

As the men were trying to fix the ATV, Lynch came out of his apartment and told them to leave, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Lynch then went back into his apartment, got a gun, and fired the shot that killed Quiroz.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a probation hearing on April 29.

We will continue to follow this story.

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