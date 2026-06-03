Court documents identify woman killed in stabbing at area Skyline Chili

NORWOOD — A woman is dead after a stabbing at a Skyline Chili near Cincinnati on Tuesday.

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Police said officers responded to the restaurant, located at 4588 Montgomery Road, for reports of a stabbing just before noon Tuesday.

The woman was found by officers and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

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The suspect was taken into custody near the scene.

Hamilton County Court documents obtained by our news partners WCPO-9 TV identify the victim as Alyssa Hill and show 37-year-old Rick Wright was arrested Tuesday for her death.

Wright is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Kayla Elliot, a longtime friend of Hill’s, spoke with WCPO-9 TV and described Hill as high-spirited, sweet, hardworking, and independent.

Elliot said Hill was a single mother who also cared for her father while working almost every day at Skyline for years.

“The loss has been heartbreaking for everyone who knew and loved her,” Elliot said. “Her children and family meant everything to her, and the love she had for them was obvious in everything she did.”

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