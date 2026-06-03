Box truck fire causes lane closures on I-675 in Greene County

BEAVERCREEK — A box truck fire is causing lane closures on Interstate-675 in Greene County on Wednesday morning.

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Crews responded to I-675 between Indian Ripple Road and Shakertown Road on reports of a car fire on Wednesday morning.

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Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Traffic cameras showed a large cloud of smoke and a traffic backup.

News Center 7 crews on scene see a box truck that is heavily damaged in the right lane of I-675, along with several fire trucks.

The right lane is currently blocked while crews investigate.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured and what caused the fire.

Box Truck Fire I-675 Greene (Ohio Department of Transportation)

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