Man formally charged in connection to deadly shooting at Trotwood apartment complex

TROTWOOD — A man accused of shooting and killing a man in Trotwood has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Timothy Lynch, 40, was indicted on murder, felonious assault, and weapon charges.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Trotwood police were called to the Belle Meadows Apartment complex for reports of a person shot.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Trotwood police officer was pumping gas into his cruiser when he heard the gunshot.

When he arrived on the scene he found 28-year-old Erik Quiroz who had been shot once, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, identified as Lynch, was leaving on a motorcycle.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man charged in connection to deadly Trotwood shooting

Officers were able to stop him before he got away.

Quiroz was taken to the hospital where he died.

After investigating police learned that two men were in the parking lot on ATVs when one of them broke down, according to prosecutors.

As the men attempted to fix the ATV, Lynch allegedly came out of his apartment and told the men to leave.

He then is accused of going back into his apartment, getting a gun firing a shot, which hit Quiroz.

Lynch is being held on a $1 million bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

He is set to be arraigned on Sept. 19.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



