Two elementary schools evacuated due to threats in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Two elementary schools in Springfield were evacuated after being targeted by a threat.
The Springfield City School District confirmed in a statement that students from Simon Kenton Elementary School and Kenwood Elementary School were evacuated to an alternate district location due to information received from Springfield Police Department,
The district did not specify the nature of the threat.
The district is in the process of a controlled release to dismiss students to their parents.
“These are the fifth and sixth SCSD buildings to be targeted by recent threats within the last week,” the district said in a statement.
