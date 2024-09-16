GREENE COUNTY — People living in Greene County said they saw an alligator swimming in a park.

A viewer sent photos to News Center 7 who said they spotted the gator near Dominick Lofino Park.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to the teen who took the photos and his mom who posted them on social media.

They told us on Sunday they were shocked when they realized what they might have seen.

“I cast my line out and saw it come up,” the teen said. “(I) zoomed in with my phone and saw there were scales.”

“He sent me pictures and I said, ‘That looks like an alligator. You need to get off the bank or wherever you’re at, and call the police,’” said Megan Stanley.

Beavercreek Police says they are aware of the sighting but have not confirmed that it is an actual alligator.

News Center 7 has also contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Teen reports possible alligator sighting at Greene County park Photo contributed by Megan Stanley (sent to Taylor Robertson/Staff) (Megan Stanley (sent to Taylor Robertson/Staff))

