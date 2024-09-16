3 suspects at large after leading deputies on chase through Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Multiple suspects are on the run after a police chase in Montgomery County Sunday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies located a stolen car in the parking lot of Kroger at 3540 W. Siebenthaler Avenue just before 10 a.m.

As deputies approached the car, the suspects got inside and tried to leave, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

A suspect backed into a parked car and knocked over its driver in the process.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

The suspect then pulled forward and hit a second parked car. In an attempt to get away, the suspect backed into the initial parked car for a second time.

Two additional cars were hit as the suspect pulled out of the parking lot.

The chase went through parts of Harrison Township, Dayton, Trotwood, and back into Harrison Township, according to the spokesperson.

During the pursuit, a deputy got into a crash with another car that was not involved at Sunnyview Avenue and Catalpa Drive.

The deputy and the driver of this car were both hospitalized with minor injuries. They have since been treated and released.

The spokesperson said the chase ended in Trotwood at John Wolfe Park when the suspects got out of the car and ran away. Investigators could not find the suspects.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

