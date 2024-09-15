8-year-old drives herself to Ohio Target, police say

BEDFORD — An 8-year-old girl drove herself to an Ohio target Sunday morning, according to police.

Bedford Police were dispatched around 9 a.m. to a home on Greencroft Road to take a report of a missing child and a missing vehicle, WOIO reported.

Officers requested a “Be on the lookout” notification with the description of both the young girl and the vehicle.

According to WOIO, next-door neighbors provided the family members and officers with Ring doorbell camera footage that showed the girl getting into the car and driving off by herself.

The Bedford Police Department said the girl safely drove to Target in Bainbridge and was immediantly located.

Officers located the girl inside the store and she was then picked up by her family, WOIO reported.

“Not sure what she bought, or if she was even able to use her Target app to save 5%. We did let her finish her Frappuccino. We’re not mean,” the police department said.

