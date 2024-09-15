Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Dayton Saturday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton police and medics were called to the 800 block of North Euclid Avenue on reports of a shooting around 8:50 p.m.
The supervisor said medics have since left the scene.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in this shooting.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
