Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Dayton Saturday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and medics were called to the 800 block of North Euclid Avenue on reports of a shooting around 8:50 p.m.

The supervisor said medics have since left the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this shooting.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

