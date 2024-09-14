Police respond to reported shooting near Dayton carryout

DAYTON — Dayton police are responding to reports of a shooting.
The shooting was reported around 12:45 p.m. near Delphos Carryout on W. Third Street, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.
At least one person was reported to be shot, according to initial reports.
News Center 7 has a crew at the scene, where at least one medic has been spotted.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
