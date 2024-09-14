1 dead, 2 hurt after Ohio home explosion

RICHLAND COUNTY — One person has died and two others are injured after a house exploded in northern Ohio on Friday.

The explosion was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Hook Road in Springfield Township, which is in Richland County, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

When first responders got to the scene, they found the home to be leveled and the basement on fire.

A man and woman were inside the home. The woman died from her injuries, WEWS reported. The man was taken to an area hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

There was also a woman outside the home when it exploded. She was also taken to the hospital with injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal was asked to assist the Springfield Township Fire Department in investigating the cause of the explosion.

