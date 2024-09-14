Bomb threat locks down Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD — A bomb threat forced a Springfield area hospital to lock down early Saturday morning.

According to a statement from Kettering Health, the Springfield Police Department alerted the security team at Kettering Health Springfield of a bomb threat made toward the hospital early Saturday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 on Saturday, the facility was placed on temporary lockdown while the Springfield Police Department and Kettering Health Springfield Security team searched the premises.

Nothing suspicious was found during the search.

The lockdown has been lifted, according to Kettering Health.

“The safety protocols we have in place for these instances allow us to work quickly with local law enforcement to investigate threats thoroughly and ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” Kettering Health said in the statement.

